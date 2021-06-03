Dr Michael Mosley reveals how standing on one leg every day can have huge health benefits

Dr Michael Mosley cited a study on his BBC podcast Just One Thing with Michael Mosley that found a “clear relationship” between how long people in their 50s could stand on one leg with their eyes closed and whether they would be alive 13 years years later.

The Medical Research Council tracked 5,000 people born in 1946 throughout their lives.

At the age of 53, they completed the tests during home visits from specially trained nurses.

In the standing on one leg with eyes closed test, men and women who were able to hold the position for less than two seconds were three times more likely to die before the age of 66 than those who could hold it for 10 seconds or more.

