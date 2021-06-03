Feral hogs damage lawns in Leander, neighbors concerned for kids' safety

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Feral hogs are making a mess and destroying property in Leander.

Viewers caught some of the hogs roaming through their neighborhood on their home security camera.

The daylight reveals just how destructive they are — from torn-up grass to gardens.

Neighbors said they are also worried for their children, because kids are out and active now that it’s summertime, and the hogs have been spotted during the day.

“Reached out to animal control with the city, and they told me that unfortunately the population is so large, not much they can do…. Six babies at a time several times a year… it’s not going to make a dent,” said resident Kim Green.

Green told us neighbors have hired a trapper, but the service is expensive.

They have also reached out to their homeowners’ association to help pay for it, but so far the answer has been ‘no.’

Damage done by feral hogs in a Leander neighborhood (KXAN Photo/Frank Maritnez)

