Final Fantasy 7 Remake update 1.02 live ahead of Intergrade release: Patch notes revealed

Ahead of the Intergrade release Square Enix has launched update 1.02 which brings with it one crucial new feature.

The latest Final Fantasy 7 Remake patch, which weighs in at just 226MB, enables save data transfer to the PS5.

And that’s the main thing the update brings to the table, with the patch notes for the update simply saying…

• Saved games now it can be transferred to the Playstation 5.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade was announced earlier this year during the February State of Play. Speaking about the inbound PS5 version in a blog post, Square Enix’s Sunil Godhania said: “We’re excited to announce Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, an enhanced and expanded version of last year’s critically acclaimed adventure. Whether you’ve already completed Cloud’s journey on PS4 or are brand new to the world of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has something to offer for everyone.

