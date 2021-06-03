Five councils in England ban smoking outside pubs, cafes and restaurants – full list

Manchester, Newcastle, Durham, Northumberland and North Tyneside county councils have banned smoking on pavements outside hospitality venues, such as pubs, cafes and restaurants. These rules only apply to establishments where outdoor seating is provided by the business. Oxfordshire County Council is set to be next in line to follow the Government’s vision.

“Smoking leads to disease and disability and harms nearly every organ of the body,” said the CDC. Secondhand smoke In addition, secondhand smoke exposure contributes to approximately 41,000 deaths among non-smoking adults and 400 deaths in infants each year. Children exposed to secondhand smoke are more at risk of: Sudden infant death syndrome

Acute respiratory infections

Middle ear disease

More severe asthma

Slowed lung growth

Respiratory symptoms Secondhand smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals – hundreds are toxic and 70 can cause cancer.

“Breathing secondhand smoke can have immediate adverse effects on your blood and blood vessels, increasing the risk of having a heart attack,” added the CDC. Smoke-free Britain Employers are expected to enforce smoke-free spaces outside shops, offices, and factories, the Daily Mail reported. Moreover, a seventh local authority, Gateshead Council grants licenses to venues that say pavement cafes must be smoke-free, the Guardian stated. Oxfordshire County Council revealed that it’s “considering proposals for hospitality outdoor seating to be 100 per cent smoke-free”. “At present there are no timeframes for smoke-free pavement licensing proposals and nothing has yet been agreed,” the council clarified. However, Simon Clark – the director of the smokers’ lobby group Forest (Freedom Organisation for the Right to Enjoy Smoking) criticised the plans. “It’s no business of local councils if adults choose to smoke… Reducing smoking rates to meet some idealistic target is not a priority for most people.”

