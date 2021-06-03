Free Play Days – Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor – Martyr, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus

Celebrate the Warhammer Skulls Festival with amazing titles in this weekend’s Free Play Days. Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, June 3 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, June 6 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discount percentage may vary by region.

Game Details

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection

Enjoy for free the experience of an Inquisitor, the Imperium’s most powerful agent, in the complete collection. In this ARPG, feel free to choose from amongst several character classes and take part in tactical and violent combat, in solo or co-op mode. All editions are on a sale during the Warhammer Skulls Festival.

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Enter into the world of Warhammer: Chaosbane. Playing solo or with up to four players in local or online co-op, choose a hero from four character classes with unique and complementary skills, and prepare for an epic scenario where your skills are the only weapon to survive. All editions are on a sale in the Microsoft Store.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

Enjoy the turn-based tactical goodness that is Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. The Imperium’s elite army, The Adeptus Mechanicus, is yours to command. Through over 50 missions, the fate of these technological advanced troops lie with you. Upgrade your weapons and mechanical augments, customize the team’s disciplines, and optimize your squad from a multitude of character classes. Build your strategy and make combat decisions that frame your future of alternate endings.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.