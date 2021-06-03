GAME PS5 stock TOMORROW: Restock time for next PlayStation 5 drop revealed

UPDATE: PS5 stock hunters have just been given an update on when GAME will be getting its next PlayStation 5 restock.

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter, which has been bang on the money countless times before about PS5 restock dates, said they have been informed GAME will be releasing new bundles on Thursday June 3.

The GAME PS5 restock is expected to go live between 9am and 10am UK time with 11,000 consoles available for pre-order.

The @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “We’ve just been informed GAME will be dropping the PlayStation 5 bundles tomorrow morning (9-10am). The gaming retailer will have 11K stock available for the public to pre-order.”

ORIGINAL: The PS5 could come back in stock at UK retailer GAME as early as today.

Reliable PS5 stock tracker account @PS5StockAlertUK – which has been correct numerous times in the past about previous PlayStation 5 restocks – said GAME could be launching their next PS5 restock as early as today.

If that’s the case then the restock should be going live between 9am and 10am UK time.