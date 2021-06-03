Genshin Impact 1.6 release date includes more than the Klee Banner

Next week is a big one for Genshin Impact fans, with the new 1.6 update scheduled to launch across PS4, PC and Mobile platforms.

The good news is that a delay now seems very unlikely, and we should see the patch roll out after some lengthy maintenance.

The Genshin Impact 1.6 release date will also include several exciting new content updates, including the start of the Klee Banner.

A new five-star character would normally be the highlight of a new launch day for Genshin impact, but some other important stuff is also happening.

The key to Genshin’s long-term success is building a healthy community with a sustainable population.

And the best way to do that is to have Genshin Impact available on as many platforms as possible.

The game is supposed to be coming to Nintendo Switch at some point and can already be downloaded on the biggest platform – Mobile.