Genshin Impact 1.6 release date includes more than the Klee Banner

Next week is a big one for Genshin Impact fans, with the new 1.6 update scheduled to launch across PS4, PC and Mobile platforms.
The good news is that a delay now seems very unlikely, and we should see the patch roll out after some lengthy maintenance.
The Genshin Impact 1.6 release date will also include several exciting new content updates, including the start of the Klee Banner.
A new five-star character would normally be the highlight of a new launch day for Genshin impact, but some other important stuff is also happening.
The key to Genshin’s long-term success is building a healthy community with a sustainable population.
And the best way to do that is to have Genshin Impact available on as many platforms as possible.
The game is supposed to be coming to Nintendo Switch at some point and can already be downloaded on the biggest platform – Mobile.
But developers Mihoyo are doing something a little differently by releasing Genshin Impact on the Epic Games Store.
This will be happening on June 9 the same day Genshin Impact 1.6 is expected to be released.
To celebrate Genshin Impact’s arrival on the Epic Games Store, a free bonus bundle will be available to better prepare Travelers for upcoming adventures in the world of Teyvat.
Players will be able to claim the in-game bonus with the redemption code “GenshinEpic” starting June 9 for a limited time.
Co-Op support for PlayStation, PC, Android, and iOS is confirmed, and existing players on PC, Android, and iOS can continue their journey on the Epic Games Store platform.
“When developing Genshin Impact, one of our main focuses has been to make the game available on a wide range of platforms so players can play alone or together with friends regardless of how they choose to play it,” said Forrest Liu, President of miHoYo.
“The Epic Games Store is an expert in PC gaming, and we’re privileged to work with Epic to bring Genshin Impact to a broader global gaming community.”
The Klee Banner will be the start of the show for many Genshin fans on June 9 but opening the game to another large PC platform will no doubt help build the fanbase further.
Mihoyo has also revealed plans for after the 1.6 launch, with Kaedehara Kazuha set to become the first playable character from Inazuma, as well as being the bridge to the Archon Quest and the game’s new chapter.
The Midsummer Island Adventure main event will be divided into four stages, each featuring unique gameplay. In the first stage, players need to sail on the Waverider and destroy enemy floating towers and encampments, either through firing your boat’s cannon or in close combat.
And for those waiting on the Genshin Impact 1.6 Redeem Codes, Here are the latest sourced from today’s livestream:
WTNTBYSZJNRD – includes 100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.
8A6ABHTH2N9Z – includes 100 Primogems, 5 Hero’s Wits.
UTNBBGSZ3NQM – includes 100 Primogems, 50000 Mora.
