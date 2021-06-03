Inheritance Tax changes 'not off table entirely' but 'sudden moves' amid crisis ruled out

The Government has also explained why other tax changes may not be a priority.

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, commented on the Treasury Committee’s report titled Tax after coronavirus: the Government’s response.

She said: “The Government’s reply to the ‘Tax after Coronavirus’ report was an emphatic ‘not now!’

“Some potential tax changes have been taken off the table entirely, while others have been pushed very firmly down to the other end of it.

“While the economy is still recovering, and we’re still uncertain whether new variants will divert the path out of the crisis, the government isn’t going to make any sudden moves.

