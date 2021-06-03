Jennifer Aniston baffles fans with unseen Friends reunion snaps

Jennifer Aniston has treated her legion fans to unseen snaps of the Friends reunion – but not everyone was happy to see them.

Best known for playing Rachel Green on the American sitcom, Aniston posted the collection of never before seen images onto her Instagram page on Tuesday evening.

The star reflected on taking part in the one-off episode with co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, The Mirror reports.

Among the images was one of the famous faces posing for a selfie together with the Friends set in the background, another showed David – known for his role as Ross Geller – pulling a puzzled expression as he sat alongside Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The couple had been invited to take part in the HBO Max reunion.

However, some fans thought he had no right to be there.

“Why is Bieber there? Lmao,”(sic) one person questioned.

Another queried: “I still don’t understand why Justin Bieber was there?”

“No reason for Hailey and Justin Bieber to be there,” a third quipped.

Others were quick to point out that the Canadian-born singer is a fan of the show Friends.

One fan shared: “Because he adores Friends! Him and Hailey watch it every single day. Justin has suffered with anxiety a lot and he has said that watching Friends has helped him a lot in those moments.

“He has loved the show for years and during the first year of his career he used the name Chandler Bing when booking hotel rooms.”

Also in the collection was an offering of Jen smiling alongside television director and producer James Burrows and the final picture was a cartoon sketch of the Friends cast from The New Yorker magazine.

Next to the post, Jennifer shared how she was feeling after the reunion show aired.

“Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you,” she penned.⁣

The age-defying star added: “Swipe for… The bazillionth selfie taken with the five of us… When two TOTALLY different worlds collide – @_schwim_ ’s face says it all …The legend himself, our director of the first season, Papa James Burrows.”

The comments section was flooded with kind words from social media users who were happy to see captures.

Others wanting the actress to share more snaps wrote: “show us other bazillion selfies, trust me we won’t get tired” and “Feel free to post more selfies mama.”

Friends: The Reunion Special was hosted by James Corden – but fans weren’t exactly thrilled to see the British star making an appearance.

The reunion was a mix of the cast talking to James, with them also visiting the set and reenacting memorable scenes from the hit sitcom.

The cast not only reminisced about some of their favourite scenes, but they also spilled some behind-the-scenes secrets and spoke about where they think their characters would be now.

James was lucky enough to quiz the group of six about how their lives changed due to the success of Friends and also asked if there had been any off-screen romances.

Taking to Twitter, many people slammed James’ hosting abilities with one person writing: “I came here to watch Friends.. Not James Corden and Friends.. #FriendsReunion.”

A second posted: “Sitting down to watch the friends reunion. If there was any way to make me uninterested in watching it’s adding James Corden as the host…. dear god why.”

And a fourth tweeted: “Was getting a bit emotional and nostalgic watching the beginning of the #FriendsReunion and then bloody James Corden appeared and killed the joy.”

However, many others tuning in were absolutely loving it, with one saying: “I think that is the best thing I have watched #FriendsReunion.”

Friends: The Reunion is available to watch on streaming service NOW.

