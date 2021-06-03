Jude Bellingham tipped to be England’s breakout Euro 2020 star amid Jordan Henderson doubt

Jude Bellingham has shown enough promise to suggest he could be England’s breakthrough star at the European Championships. That is the opinion of Ian Wright, who believes the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is set to make an impact for Gareth Southgate’s side this summer.

The 17-year-old has beaten off competition from the likes of Jesse Lingard and James Ward-Prowse to earn a place in Southgate’s final 26-man squad for the tournament.

He makes his first start for England in their friendly against Austria at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium tonight, partnering Declan Rice in midfield.

Bellingham only made his debut in November – and has played just twice for the Three Lions before Wednesday evening – but has made a real impression on Southgate.

The former Birmingham City midfielder contributed four goals and four assists in 45 appearances for Dortmund following his £25million move to Germany last year.

He appears to be behind Rice, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips in the pecking order ahead of England’s opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia on June 13.

JUST IN: Raphael Varane has Man Utd ‘offer’ on the table as part of summer plan