Lord Sugar fires back after being told he's 'out of touch' over vaccine: ‘My sister died!'

Lord Alan Sugar, 74, has today added his “two pennies’ worth” and encouraged younger people to have the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the Apprentice star met backlash after the tweet, as some accused him of being “out of touch” with his attitude toward the jab.

Lord Sugar typed: “Can I just add my two penny worth and heartily encourage all 18-35-year-olds to have the vaccination. “It makes sense. @NHS @NHSEngland,”(sic) he added. While most praised the business magnate for urging younger people to have the vaccine, others were not so pleased. One typed back: “Wow you’re out of touch.” READ MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm’s Amanda Owen blasted after ‘selling out’ claims

A third remarked: “My daughters are 18 and 22 – both healthy, both vaccinated. It’s not just about protecting yourself!” While a fourth commented: “Also, yes COVID would likely be more of an inconvenience than a hospitalisation for them, but reports are showing that the vaccine reduces transmission, which keeps cases down, which reduces risk of new variants, which helps us get back to normal.” Lord Sugar’s sister died from Covid, two weeks after The Apprentice host’s brother, after contracting the disease. The 74-year-old businessman paid tribute to his eldest sister, Shirley Regal, on social media, saying she had died aged 88.

“She had been sick for a while but I guess Covid got her in the end to join our brother Derek, who passed two weeks ago. RIP SHIRL,” he wrote on Twitter. He added on Instagram: “I guess another victim of Covid.” On December 15, Lord Sugar announced his brother had died after contracting coronavirus, describing it as “a sad day for us all in the family”. He tweeted: “Today I lost my long-suffering brother Derek, another victim of Covid which added to his underlying health issues. “He was a lifetime, passionate Spurs supporter. I never forget my sister-in-law joking with me, thanking me for buying him the club.”

