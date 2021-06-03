Newslanes Community

Max Verstappen fires shots at Lewis Hamilton – 'I don’t agree but that’s my opinion'

“I know a lot of people are already working for 2022, but we have a good opportunity this year and we will have to give everything.”

The Red Bull man also rubbished suggestions that he might be jealous of the 33-year-old who is aiming to win his eighth title and equal Michael Schumacher’s record this year.

“No, and I do not envy anyone anything. I am very happy with who I am,” he said. “I am lucky to be in F1 and the life I live. And I am not jealous or envious of anyone.

“I am happy if someone has a good life and is good at it, what they do. I just live my life. “

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

