Newborn found dead inside porta-potty in east Harris County, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The body of what was described as a “full-term” baby boy was found inside a porta-potty in east Harris County on Thursday.

It happened in a recreational area in the 18000 block of Riverside Street, just north of the U.S. 90 Highway.

According to Maj. Susan Cotter with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, service workers stopped by to empty out the porta-potty when they made the gruesome discovery.

“When they came to empty it [Thursday], they found the baby, a full-term baby, in the porta-can with the umbilical cord still attached,” she said.

Cotter said the last time the porta-potty was emptied was Monday around 9:30 a.m.

The area was described as a place where people typically go to swim. Cotter said there may have been an influx of visitors this past weekend due to the holiday, but has been empty the past few days.

“It’s tragic … very tragic,” she said.

Details on the baby’s condition when it was found weren’t immediately released. The county medical examiner will soon conduct an autopsy.

There’s no word on the baby’s mother or family and there’s also no information on surveillance cameras in the area.

The incident remains under investigation. Meanwhile, Cotter said anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

