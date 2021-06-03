Nintendo Wants To Know If You Would Fork Out $50 For A New WarioWare Game

One series many Nintendo fans would love to see the return of during the Switch generation is WarioWare.

The microgames would arguably be perfect with the system’s touch controls and Joy-Con controllers, so when is it going to happen? While we’ve unfortunately got nothing to share about a new WarioWare (at least yet), YouTuber Beta64 has tweeted an official survey his wife recently received from Nintendo.

And here’s where it gets a bit more detailed – as you can see, Nintendo wants to know how interested fans would be if the next WarioWare entry was priced at $ 49.99 USD (or about £34 / €40 / $ 58 CAD / $ 64 AUD). Options range from “Definitely would buy” to “Definitely would not buy”. That’s the same price as the recent re-release of Miitopia on the Switch.

That’s a VERY specific question about WarioWare Nintendo 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/NRESbookx7— Andrew (Beta64) (@Beta64Official) June 2, 2021

As this is a poll not everyone will get to respond to, we’ve decided to recreate here it on Nintendo Life. So here you go:

At the very least, this seems to confirm the WarioWare series will in fact be making a return. For Nintendo, it’s just a question of how much it will be priced at. Could we perhaps see a new entry announced at Nintendo’s E3 Direct Broadcast this year?

Tell us what you think down in the comments.

