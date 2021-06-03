Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Northbound I-35 closed at Highway 29 in Georgetown after 18-wheelers crash, spill soda

91views
91
14 shares, 91 points
Northbound I-35 closed at Highway 29 in Georgetown after 18-wheelers crash, spill soda

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Highway 29 will be closed until 9 a.m. after two 18-wheelers crashed Thursday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation said.

According to Georgetown police, one of the drivers had to be freed from their vehicle and was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening. The other driver was uninjured. One of the 18-wheelers was carrying a load of soft drinks and it spilled onto the road. GPD said TxDOT is on the scene cleaning up “a big mess.”

  • Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
    Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
    Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
    Two 18-wheelers crashed on I-35 near Highway 29 in Georgetown and the northbound lanes will be closed until at least 9 a.m., TxDOT says. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

TxDOT tweeted at 1:48 a.m. about the crash. TxDOT said traffic is detouring to exit 261.

Author: Billy Gates
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

, , , , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in