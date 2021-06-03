Quantcast
Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Price analysis 6/2: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH

74views
74
12 shares, 74 points

Bitcoin’s (BTC) active supply — coins that have moved in the past two years or earlier — dropped to a five-month low of 44.5% on June 2, according to data from Glassnode. This indicates that investors who had purchased Bitcoin more than two years ago are not keen to sell after the 40% drop.

Even miners, who sold during the May correction have since reversed their decision. The outflows from miner addresses are at the lowest level in seven months, which suggests that miners are holding on to their Bitcoin.

Price analysis 6/2: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH
Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360

Veteran trader Peter Brandt believes that Bitcoin’s correction could extend below $ 30,000. Brandt said that every 50% fall in Bitcoin’s history has stretched to 70%. He also highlighted that according to past precedence, Bitcoin is unlikely to hit a new all-time high within seven months of a 50% correction.

However, PlanB, creator of the stock-to-flow-based Bitcoin price models, believes a further sharp fall below $ 30,000 is unlikely. He also remains positive on the prospects of Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high this year.

At the moment, analysts are divided in their opinion on Bitcoin’s short-term price action. Let’s analyze the charts of the top-10 cryptocurrencies to determine the path of least resistance.