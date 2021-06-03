Struggling with the heat today? Dyson's allergy-preventing fan is now at its lowest price

After weeks of cold temperatures and rain, the Great British Summer has arrived. Bank Holiday Monday saw the highest temperature of the year so far – a balmy 25.1ºC – recorded in Kinlochewe, Scotland. Temperatures are set to continue to stay around the mid-20s all week. If you’re struggling with the heat, this latest Amazon deal might help.

Dyon’s super-smart fan has dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon. Usually starting from £549, this Wi-Fi-connected fan is packed with tricks. There’s an included HEPA filter, which Dyson says can capture 99. 97 percent of allergens (as small as 0.3 microns) to purify the air and alleviate allergies to pets, dust, smoke, pollens, and mold spores.

That’s pretty impressive, but wouldn’t be worth much if the Dyson wasn’t a good fan. Thankfully, with a complete 360º rotation, 77 gallons a second airflow, and Alexa voice controls to switch on the fan without moving from your desk – there’s plenty to like in that department too. And it can double-up as a heater in winter when you’re cold at your (home) desk too!