UFO report release date: When will the Pentagon reveal what it knows about UFOs?

The US Department of Defense (DoD) is due to declassify a number of UFO sightings reported by military personnel in recent years. UFO investigators and conspiracy theorists alike are hopeful the Pentagon report will shed light on many high-profile profile UFO sightings, including declassified videos of “strange craft” in US airspace .

The report’s imminent release date has sparked a renewed interest in the UFO phenomenon, with former presidents commenting on the affair.

Barack Obama has recently confirmed the existence of UFOs though he would not speculate on their supposed alien origin.

Speaking to James Corden on the Late Late Show, the former president said: “We can’t explain how they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern.

“And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”

READ MORE: Barack Obama thinks ‘new religions would pop up’ over alien encounter