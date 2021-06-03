War fears as US nuke bombers and NATO jets send stark warning to Russia –‘Air superiority’

According to CNN’s International Diplomatic Editor Nic Robertson, Operation Allied Sky aimed to show NATO’s “credibility of common defence” and “enhanced readiness”. It comes two weeks ahead of US President Joe Biden’s planned summit with Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin.
The NATO jets and US nuke bombers flew over NATO’s 30 member states to showcase their “air superiority”, according to The Sun.
Video footage shows a US Air Force B-52 Stratofortress refuelling near Scotland on a flight from Spain before returning to the operation.
The footage depicts an RAF Typhoon jetting up into the sky over the UK to escort the US aircraft.
According to Airforce Technology, Jeff Harrigian, NATO Allied Air Command and USAFE-AFAFRICA commander general, said: “Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of our forces to address a global security environment that is more diverse and uncertain than at any other time in our history.
“Today’s mission is an awesome demonstration of NATO air superiority and together there is no challenge we cannot tackle.”
The countries which took part in the operation were Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Turkey, Romania, and the UK.
In another show of strength to Russia, last Friday British forces led a series of missions with the HMS Queen Elizabeth ahead of its trip to the Black Sea.
The huge aircraft carrier was accompanied in Portugal by 19 NATO warships from the US and eight other allied nations as part of operation Steadfast Defender.
The mission included submarines, destroyers and frigates – and was joined with support from the RAF’s new F-35B Lightning stealth fighters.
The exercise is expected to last until June 22.
Commander of the UK Carrier Strike Group, Commodore Steve Moorhouse, called the mission “a hugely powerful statement”.
Earlier this week, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on NATO to work together to tackle the threat of “hostile states like Russia”.
The first meeting of NATO leaders since 2019 will take place later this month.
