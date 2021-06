You should also avoid putting petroleum jelly on sunburn – the pores in the skin can’t breathe and this can cause infection.

Also avoid popping blisters and don’t pick or scratch any of the peeling.

If blistering skin becomes swollen you should contact your GP.

And if you feel dizzy, confused, suffer from fits, these could be signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

