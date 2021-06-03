What time is the green list announcement?

This could soon see travel permitted to more top holiday spots, including the Greek islands.

The review is due to take place every three weeks, with The Independent reporting today – Thursday, June 3 – is the date countries will be reviewed.

Any changes to the green, amber and red lists are then said to be taking place at 4am BST on Thursday, June 10.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We are going to try and allow people to travel as I know many people want to, but we’ve got to be cautious.

“We’ve got to continue to put countries on the red list, on the amber list, when that is necessary.

“We will have no hesitation in moving countries from the green list to the amber list to the red list if we have to do so.

“The priority is to continue the vaccine rollout to protect the people of this country.”

