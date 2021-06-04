Can I get a refund on my flight if my holiday country is on the amber or red list?

Helen Knapman, assistant news and investigations editor at MoneySavingExpert.com, told Express.co.uk: “If an overseas destination moves from the green list to the amber or red lists, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to claim a refund from travel firms or your travel insurer if the trip still goes ahead, as the change wouldn’t impact the delivery of your holiday – only what happens when you get back.

“However, if your destination is reclassified, it’s possible your travel provider may choose to cancel your booking itself – in the event this happens, the normal rules on cancellations apply, which means you should be due a full refund.

“It’s not just the traffic light system at play here, though. The UK Foreign Office’s advice is also key.

“If it advises against ‘all but essential travel’ or ‘all travel’, this may trigger a refund depending on the type of trip booked [although travelling against Foreign Office advice may also invalidate your insurance].”

