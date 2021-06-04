Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia explains reason for giving Thomas Tuchel a new contract

Speaking after the win over City in Porto last Saturday, the 47-year-old insisted the victory was just the start of something special.

“We have a strong group who can really defend and defending is a huge part of football,” Tuchel said.

“They have a huge energy together and they can deliver under pressure.

“So this sets the level for us and once the celebrations are over and we have all digested this experience, it’s the moment to grow, to evolve, and to use it to become better.

“A lot of young players had this huge success and now it’s a big challenge to stay hungry and to go for the next one.”

