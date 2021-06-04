Covid reinfection rates: New study shows how long antibodies last

Dr Krutikov commented on the findings: “It’s really good news that natural infection protects against reinfection in this time period. The risk of being infected twice appears to be very low.”

The research team observed more than 2,000 care home residents and staff between October 2020 and February 2021.

Their investigation involved comparing those who had antibody evidence of a previous coronavirus infection up to 10 months prior, and those who had not been previously infected.

In fact, the research proposed that residents with a previous infection were 85 percent less likely to be infected within that four-month trial period compared to those who hadn’t had coronavirus beforehand.

