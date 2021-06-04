Daily horoscope for June 4: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

Saturn is retrograding in Aquarius, which will allow you to feel optimistic. Take a moment today to remind yourself that everything is going to be OK.

The Moon will harmonise with the lively Gemini today. Now is a great time to socialise as it can lead to great conversations. You will seem as if you are the soul of the party as you regain your confidence. Venus and Jupiter will link up today, which can lead to positivity.

Bask in this new found energy and maybe take a bit of time to treat yourself. After a few glorious days, you are beginning to feel like you have your stride back. But you may want to set yourself a limit. The easy going nature of a Venus and Jupiter tie could allow you to get carried away when treating yourself. Horoscope Friends said: “A fabulous tie between Venus and Jupiter can bring a stroke of good fortune, and leave you feeling that life is on your side.

“This easy-going aspect might encourage you to take the path of least resistance. “The thought of hard work may not go down well! “But a chance to indulge could be very acceptable. “Perhaps the only downside can be a tendency to overspend, overeat and overdo any good thing. “Going shopping? It might be wise to give yourself a limit, otherwise you could regret certain purchases.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More