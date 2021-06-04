Destiny 2 Xur Location: Where is Xur this week and What is he selling?

Destiny 2 Season 14 is rolling over nicely, and Guardians will soon have access to the latest rewards and loot. The big question for everyone will be where Xur is this week and what he is selling for Legendary Shards. The Agent of the Nine can sometimes have the perfect item to take on the latest Raids and events. The good news is that these latest questions will soon be answered with the return of Xur later today. Xur will be returning as part of the normal Destiny 2 rotation, and gamers will be waiting until the late morning in North America and evening time in the UK to discover exactly where. And even then, gamers will have to sweep the various Destiny locations and maps to find out where Xur is.

Bungie decided to drop Xur into the EDZ (European Dead Zone) last week and could be found hanging around the Winding Cove cliffs. While the Destiny team like to make him easy to find during big events – like the launch of the Vault of Glass – this week could see Xur drop somewhere a little more exotic. So don’t expect the Agent to be popping up in the Hangar on PS4, Xbox One and PC. As mentioned above, the return of Xur will allow gamers to trade Legendary Shards for exotics, but only for a short period. The Destiny 2 Xur location from June 4 until June 8 will be revealed at 6pm BST, and it won’t take long for Guardians to start hunting the Agent of the Nine down. All the items will be available until the weekly reset is completed and all rituals are wiped.

Last week, Xur was selling The Sweet Business for 29 Legendary Shards, Apotheosis Veil for 23 Legendary Shards, ACD/0 Feedback Fence for 23 Legendary Shards and Lucky Raspberry for 23 Legendary Shards. For anyone who has forgotten, Legendary Shards used by Xur items are remnants of powerful items that are used to improve gear or trade for other items. It should also be noted that Xur will be dropping items that are similar in power level to your character. And another part of Xur that is new to the latest version of Destiny 2 is that he now drops Cipher Quests for free. The Quest will reward you with an exotic Cipher, and last weeks included completing 21 Strikes, or winning the same number of Crucible or Gambit matches.

Every week, Guardians can acquire one Exotic Engram using Legendary Shards that will decrypt as Exotics that aren’t already in your collection. No notable changes have been made to how Xur is found or what can be found in his collection. Recently, Bungie did make one change, including when Xur’s inventory includes an Exotic armor piece with a perk effect that depends on the use of a particular ability, that armor should more reliably come with a higher stat value in the stat that governs the cooldown of that ability. No further change are expected to be made regarding Xur trades items during Destiny Season 14.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed