Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Two indications on your face that are a sign of high blood sugar

The NHS pointed out that “persistent” and “unintentional” weight loss “of more than five percent of your weight over six to 12 months is usually a cause for concern”.

Causes of unintentional weight loss might include:

Following a stressful event, such as bereavement, divorce, or redundancy

Cancer

Overactive thyroid

Alcohol misuse

Heart, kidney, lung or liver disease

Undiagnosed diabetes

Lupus

Crohn’s disease

Medication side effects

Drug misuse

Addison’s disease

Rheumatoid arthritis

Mouth ulcers

Dysphagia (swallowing problems)

Stomach ulcer

Ulcerative colitis

Coeliac disease

Gasreoenteritis

Tuberculosos

HIV and AIDS

Dementia.

Another potential sign of high blood sugar, pointed out by WebMD, is a staphylococcus bacterial infection.

This can lead to a stye – a tender red bump on the edge of the eyelid, explained Johns Hopkins Medicine.

