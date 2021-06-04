Epic Games Store free games LEAK: New free EGS download out later today

The Epic Games Store free games promotion continues today with a new freebie set to be released shortly. The current Epic Games Store free download – the hit multiplayer game Among Us – is only available until 4pm UK time this afternoon when a new freebie becomes available. And that game may have leaked early.

As highlighted in a post on Reddit, the next Epic Games Store free game might be 11 bit studios’ city-building survival game Frostpunk. Frostpunk was first released in 2018, and has an 84 percent Metacritic score. The strategy game currently isn’t available on the Epic Games Store. But previous EGS freebies have arrived on the Steam rival on day one as part of the money-saving free games promotion.

Frostpunk received 9/10 ratings from publications such as IGN and GameSpot. Speaking about Frostpunk, IGN said: “In a steampunk ice age, the only thing that can be crueler than the bitter cold are the decisions you have to make to keep your people alive.” While GameSpot added: “Frostpunk is among the best overall takes on the survival city builder to date. Its theming and consistency create a powerful narrative through line that binds your actions around the struggle to hold onto humanity in uncertain times.

“Hope is a qualified good, but you may not always be strong enough (or clever enough) to shelter that flame from the cold.” In case you’re thinking of picking up Frostpunk, here is the official blurb: “Frostpunk is the first society survival game. As the ruler of the last city on Earth, it is your duty to manage both its citizens and infrastructure. What decisions will you make to ensure your society’s survival? What will you do when pushed to breaking point? Who will you become in the process?”

