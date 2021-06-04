France travel latest: France to drop quarantine for Brits – when can I travel to France?

France is one of the most popular destinations for year-round holidays for British travellers, which have been off the cards since the lockdown came into effect at the start of 2021. On Friday, France unveiled a system similar to the UK’s ’traffic light’ lists for international travel.

Starting on June 9, international travellers will no longer need a ‘compelling reason’ to travel there, such as work or an emergency.

Unfortunately the UK has not been put on France’s ‘green list’ – but the countries that have made the cut are Australia, South Korea, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand and Singapore.

Those returning from France are subject to up to 10 days of self-isolation and must pay for an extra PCR test according to UK rules.