French Open: Yana Sizikova arrested on suspicion of deliberately losing tennis game

Russian player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at Roland Garros on suspicion of match fixing, according to reports. The 26-year-old was arrested on Thursday evening following her first-round doubles match between her and partner Ekaterina Alexandrova.

They had played against Ajla Tomljanovic and Storm Sanders but lost 6-1, 6-1.

According to Le Parisien, she was taken into custody in the premises of the Central Service for Races and Games of the judicial police following an eventful arrest.

Security guards tried to prevent the arrest as Sizikova was coming out of her massage session following her match.

German newspaper Die Welt claim that Sizikova has been caught up in an investigation opened last October by the Paris prosecutor’s office for “organized gang fraud” and for “active and passive sports corruption.

