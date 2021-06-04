GeForce RTX 3080 Ti bundles available in new pre-build deals

Sold out within minutes, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is another sought after product that gamers are trying desperately to secure.

But with such small supply and such high demand right now, the new Graphics Card is selling for much higher than its recommended retail price.

Instead, for those who want one, it’s a choice between tackling frustrating queues, or using different, much pricier alternatives.

For UK gamers, Box.co.uk recently revealed its latest lineup of PC pre-builds, which are perfect for anyone just starting and fancy splashing their cash.

The downside for everyone else is that all the bundles available with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti included cost over £3,000.

RTX 3080 Ti AT BOX LINK