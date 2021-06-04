Gogglebox Lee 'finally back home' to celebrate milestone

Hull Gogglebox star Lee has returned to Cyprus with his better half to celebrate their 27 year anniversary.

After gracing our screens on Channel Four on Friday nights for many weeks Lee has swapped a spot on the sofa with Jenny for time in the sunshine with partner Steve Mail.

Steve posted a loving message on social media from Cyprus as the couple plan to spend time together for their anniversary.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “After eight long months in England it feels amazing to be finally back home here in sunny Northern Cyprus in time for our 27th anniversary.

“Love you Mr Riley let the celebrations begin,” with the hashtag ‘home is where the heart is’.

Lee is taking a break from the sofa watching TV with Jenny after the pair finished filming the latest series of Gogglebox with the final episode airing two weeks ago.

One fan commented on the post saying: “Lucky, love you guys you deserve it. Have a great time.”

Another said: “Happy anniversary both. Enjoy.”

