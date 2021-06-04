Heart attack: The savoury-tasting juice that protects against heart attack risk factors

A heart attack is a serious medical emergency whereby the supply of blood to the heart is suddenly blocked, usually by a build-up of cholesterol. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that clogs up your arteries, starving your heart of the blood it needs to function. High blood pressure can also promote cholesterol build-up and contribute to heart attack risk.

The researchers found that systolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 141.2 to 137.0 mmHg, and diastolic blood pressure lowered from an average of 83.3 to 80.9 mmHg.

What do these numbers mean?

Blood pressure is recorded with two numbers. The systolic pressure (higher number) is the force at which your heart pumps blood around your body.

The diastolic pressure (lower number) is the resistance to the blood flow in the blood vessels.

They’re both measured in millimetres of mercury (mmHg).