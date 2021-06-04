Hyde Park stabbing: Detectives release images in appeal into horror machete attack

Police were called to Hyde Park on Tuesday evening (June 1) at 9pm. On arrival, officers found a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed. He was given immediate first aid and taken to a London hospital where he remains in a stable, non-life threatening condition.

The boy had been chased by a group of men, two of whom were carrying weapons, which appeared to be around a foot in length.

Video taken at the scene shows the boy fall to the ground before he is punched, kicked and stabbed as terrified witnesses scream in horror.

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

