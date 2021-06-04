Is Huawei replacing Android on YOUR phone? All-new HarmonyOS details revealed

Huawei is rolling out HarmonyOS, the operating system developed by the Shenzhen-based firm, to smartphones for the first time this week. The announcement was made during a launch event on June 2, where Huawei also announced a new smartwatch model, Huawei Watch 3. Until now, HarmonyOS has been reserved for smartwatches, smart speakers, televisions and other lifestyle products. However, Huawei has been hard at work transforming the software into a fully-fledged alternative to Google’s immensely popular Android operating system, which powers handsets from Google itself, Samsung, OnePlus, LG, and more.

Huawei is no longer able to use the version of Android designed by Google, which ships with a number of Google-owned services and apps, including the Play Store, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, and more. Instead, Huawei has to rely on an open-source version of the software, which lags behind in terms of features and lacks the Google apps.

Huawei was blocked from its relationship with Google (which had helped Huawei to become the second-largest smartphone manufacturer on the planet back in 2019, with its sights set on the top spot) when President Donald J Trump placed the company on a US trade blacklist – banning all American companies from doing business with the firm over concerns about its links to the Chinese government. The ban meant Google, a US company based in California, is no longer able to supply Android updates or features to any Huawei-branded gadget.

Following the block, Huawei’s marketshare plunged from 20 percent to 8.8 percent in a little over a year after the ban came into force.

Android accounts for 85.4 percent of all smartphones shipped in 2019, while Apple’s iOS takes the remaining 14.6 percent, the latest figures from IDC has revealed. Huawei’s HarmonyOS, which is based on the open-source version of Android, would still count as Android in these figures.

This is similar to Amazon’s FireOS, which powers its own-brand version of tablets, but leverages Android underneath all of the gloss.