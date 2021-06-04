Jenny Ryan: The Chase star sparks frenzy with glamorous makeover 'You look amazing!' 

The star shared a picture on Twitter that showed her vaccination receipt.

She captioned the shot: “AstraZeneca? Completed it, mate. #vaccinated.”

One user wrote: “I thought you would be more sensible, but your body, your choice. Congratulations on having the experimental vax that won’t protect you or others anyway for a virus that has a 99.8 per cent survival rate.”

Jenny snapped back: “I thought you would be more sensible, but your body, your choice. Congratulations’ on not having the rigorously tested vax that will protect me and others against a virus that has killed over 3million worldwide (including friends of mine) & has long-term debilitating effects.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed