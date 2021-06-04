Jet2 cancels all international flights and holidays until July 1 amid green list chaos

The Government yesterday announced changes to its travel traffic light system. Most notably, Portugal is being removed from the green list and added to the amber list next Tuesday. This news has caused chaos within the travel sector.

Mr Heapy said: “We know how disappointed our customers and independent travel agency partners will be following today’s announcement, and we share their concerns and frustrations.

“We are now calling for complete openness and transparency when it comes to the data, so that customers and the industry can really understand what is driving these decisions.”

The Jet2 boss added: “We agree that public health must be the number one priority.

“However, despite all the evidence and data showing that travel can restart safely and at scale, the UK continues to remain largely grounded whilst the rest of Europe opens up.”