Morrisons makes change to stores but customers left unimpressed – 'god awful!'

Many supermarket cafés, including Morrisons, reopened for indoor dining on May 17 at the same time as other restaurants and pubs in England. However, Morrisons customers have taken to social media this week to complain about the food retailer’s new menu.

“Our cafe doors are back open and we can’t wait for you to try our brand new menu! “With safety screens and social distancing in place, order on your mobile phone from the comfort of your seat. Easy peasy.” However, many customers have been left angry over the new menu, especially since some items that were available before the lockdown have now been removed. The lasagne and jacket potato are currently not available. DON’T MISS:

One customer wrote on Twitter: “Visited the new café for our tea today. Before lockdown we visited the cafe on many occasions as my favourite was the delicious lasagna. This has been taken off the menu to be told you now do a healthier menu.” Another customer fumed: “Yesterday – first day back to try new menu – no jacket potato!! Does Morrisons cafes want to lose loyal customers?” One person said: “We don’t like your new menu not as good as the old one. Have complained don’t get many in whereas before it was very busy.” Some customers urged Morrisons to change its menu, complaining that the meals’ prices were too high.

One person tweeted: “You really need to change the new menu in your cafe, it’s god awful, and for what you get for the price, it’s a complete ripoff, we used to visit a few times a week, sorry but not coming again.” Another person commented: “Who ever has devised the menu has no idea about what customers want. We’ve stopped visiting as toast at £1.75 extortionate even if it is bloomer and jam comes with it. Lots of older people I know liked the mini meals and sandwiches in normal bread and have said they won’t be visiting. Please have a re-think.” Before the third lockdown, Morrisons cafés already offered some British food classics such as a Full English Breakfast and Fish and Chips. But the new menu includes more breakfast and lunchtime options.

Breakfast options include Poached Eggs and Avocado which will be served on sourdough bread and costs £3.75. For lunch, customers can choose from new additions like the Fish Goujon Sandwich, Three Bean Chilli Burrito Bowl, and the Veggie Burger. The fish sandwich costs £5.50 and is freshly prepared in stores using Morrisons’ Market Street Fish. Another new addition is the Afternoon Tea For Two, which features a selection of sandwiches, pork pies, cakes, and fruit scones served with clotted cream, jam, and a pot of Yorkshire Tea. Today, June 4, is National Fish and Chip Day and Morrisons is encouraging customers to try the fish and chips from its cafés. The supermarket said: “Today is National Fish and Chip Day and what better way to celebrate than having delicious fish and chips from one of our cafes. “Fresh from Market Street, our fish is hand-battered to order so you’ve come to the right plaice for freshness and quality – go on treat yourself!”

