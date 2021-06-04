National Donut Day 2021: Freebies and deals from Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and more

PHILADELPHIA — June 4 is National Doughnut Day or National Donut Day, depending on which store you frequent.

Donut Day falls on the first Friday of June each year.

Dunkin’ is celebrating by giving out a free donut with any beverage purchase.

They have also released a line of National Donut Day merchandise including clothing and totes available here.

Krispy Kreme is offering every customer a free doughnut of their choice. It’s limited to one per person and only valid in-shop and drive-thru, not for online orders. In addition to National Doughnut Day, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed doughnut.

Duck Donuts is offering a free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut at their stores. No purchase necessary.

DiGiorno, the frozen pizza company, is also getting into the Donut Day fun. They are holding a sweepstakes where you can win a DiiGiornut – a pizza-donut mashup. To enter, you reply to their tweet with #Sweepstakes. The full rules are here.

