Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen speaks out as fans 'disappointed' show cancelled

One person fumed: “Hi Amanda, I’m really disappointed there is no episode of Our Yorkshire Farm tonight. I thought there was one left.”

Another agreed: “I’ve just noticed the same. I was really looking forward to it. It’s the only thing we put the TV on for.”

“Disappointed not to see tonight’s episode, feel very upset about it,” a third added.

While a fourth penned: “Just set up the telly in our motorhome in Scotland to watch this, very disappointed. And my husband isn’t amused as it took a while to get a signal!”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed