PS5 stock UK: New Game restock coming today or June 8 – Report

Gamers waiting on the next PS5 stock drop have been warned that a big one is arriving soon. The only problem is we don’t know exactly when, and neither does the stock tracker accounts that have been sharing the latest information. However, while PS5 Instant over on Twitter doesn’t know the precise date, they have given a shortlist of days to check leading retailers. And the latest tip is that GAME will be dropping PS5 stock between now early next week. Gamers have been warned to check the GAME site between now and June 8 between 8am BST and 2pm BST. These are the earliest times the new PS5 stock is expected to drop from GAME, with other retailers also expected to host restocks soon. A message from PS5 Instant reads “GAME slight delay due to fact Xbox Series X & PS5 stock shipments came roughly the same time (PS5 arrived early).

“GAME dropped as late as 1:30pm in the past. But likely tomorrow or the start of next week.” Smyths were also linked to a PS5 stock drop this week and this could still happen later today. If not, then all eyes will be on next week and what retailers will be leading the charge with new stock offerings. Thousands of more consoles will be welcomed by those who are still trying to score a next-gen gaming machine months after launch. And fans have been waiting for things to improve, only to find themselves stuck in queues leading nowhere. The good news is that Sony is moving to make things easier for gamers, including offering another way to buy a console.

Sony has announced plans to bring the PlayStation Direct Store to the UK and Europe, which is great news for PS5 customers. The PlayStation Direct website has been one of the more consistent ways for customers to purchase PS5 stock in the US. It’s also been a bit of a money-spinner for Sony, helping the company generate an estimated $ 600 million in the current business year. In a bid to expand even further, Sony has told investors that the PlayStation Direct store will come to the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. “PlayStation Direct has achieved significant revenue in the US market within little more than a year of starting operations,” Ryan said. “We plan for 300 per cent further growth within this fiscal year, helped by our upcoming launch in Europe.” Unlike retailers like GAME, Amazon and Argos, PlayStation Direct should get a much steadier stream of restocks throughout the month.

Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. More stock is expected before June 10. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until later in June. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME is expected to restock the PlayStation 5 in the next seven days.

