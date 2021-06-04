Rafael Nadal puts on French Open masterclass with effortless win over Richard Gasquet

But Gasquet managed to use every trick in his book to just about stay in the second set and had a chance with three break points to pull back and he made it count on the third chance to force a rare mistake from Nadal.

And to the 34-year-old’s credit, he came close to doing what nobody has done since 2019 in taking a set against Nadal at the French Open.

However, Nadal turned it up a level when it mattered most to hold on for the second set.

Gasquet continued to trouble Nadal in the third on occasions with the world No 3 struggling to find a way through the Frenchman’s grit and determination to stay in the match.

