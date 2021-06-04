Random: Live Out Your Anime Dreams On The Animal Crossing Fruits Basket Island

Step aside, Disneyworld — there’s a new most magical place on Earth, and it’s the Fruits Basket island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Themed entirely around the mega-successful anime and manga series in which the Sohma family lives under a terrible curse, the island is home to protagonist Tohru Honda, and Sohma family members, Yuki, Akito, Kyo, Shigure, Hatori, Ayame, and Kureno.

The island is an official creation from the Fruits Basket team, as announced in a weekend tweet, and was made by illustrator Manamoko. Anyone who wants to visit can use the Dream Address of DA-8458-4531-4562.

There are also recreations of various areas from the series on the island, from Shigure’s house to the Sohma Dojo, and you can even download some of the patterns displayed in the photos with the design code MA-0019-7722-5775.

Unfortunately, Animal Crossing — despite its name — does not allow people to transform into animals, so you’ll just have to imagine that part for yourself. Also, no Momiji?! Everyone knows he’s the best one.

