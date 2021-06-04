Ryanair, EasyJet and TUI refund policies compared – how much can you claim back?

Tui

Tui will only refund your flights if the Government advises against travel to a destination and you can no longer travel because of this.

Even though Portugal is now on the amber list, the Government have not advised against all but essential travel to the country, so the cost wouldn’t be refunded.

If you don’t want to go and technically you shouldn’t be going if it is on the amber list, you can delay your booking or book another flight free of charge.

Of course, you’ll need to pay the difference or be refunded if it’s slightly cheaper.

Tui will also refund you if the Government for the destination your travelling to enforces quarantine on arrival and you can’t forgo the quarantine period by providing a negative COVID-19 test.

You can find out more about the airline’s policies here.

