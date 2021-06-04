Spain expats: Major rules for visas and permits in post-Brexit blow – FCDO warning

Spain has issued a full list of documentation that British nationals must present in order to prove their residency and ultimately stay in the country. Prior to Brexit , which came into force at the beginning of 2021, UK nationals could live and move freely throughout the European Union (EU).

“The Spanish Government has published a list of documentation that UK nationals who were legally residing in Spain before January 1 2021, and as such are beneficiaries of the Withdrawal Agreement, can use to prove their residence status when entering Spain while entry restrictions remain in place,” explains the FCDO.

“You will be required to present any one of the following documents to prove your residence status.

“A residence card issued under Article 18.4 of the Withdrawal Agreement (the TIE) – ‘la tarjeta de identidad de extranjero (TIE)’.

“A temporary or permanent EU residence certificate (green certificate) – ‘el certificado de registro de ciudadano de la Unión’ (tarjeta verde).

” AResidence card as a family member of an EU citizen – ‘la tarjeta de familiar de ciudadano de la Unión’.

‘The receipt of application to exchange an EU residence certificate (green certificate) or residence card as a family member of an EU citizen for the new TIE (residence card issued under Article 18.4 of the Withdrawal Agreement) – ‘el resguardo de expedición de la tarjeta de identidad de extranjero (TIE) o de la tarjeta de familiar de ciudadano de la Unión’.

