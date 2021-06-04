Spotify Only You: What is the audio birth chart feature, and how does it work?

Spotify has launched a new personalised feature, dubbed Only You, that generated all-new playlists around a certain theme to keep you entertained with new and well-worn tracks. Only You centres are six lists – with your tunes organised around each theme.

For example, Your Audio Birth Chart is one of the new playlist themes. As the name suggests, this picks tracks like a horoscope, with music suggested by the clever AI algorithms presented with links to your birthday and horoscope. For example, the artist branded as “Your Sun” will be your most-streamed artist from the last six months. According to Spotify, Only You is designed to be a fun way of presenting its vast library of music throughout the year. Spotify launches its feverishly-anticipated Wrapped feature at the tail-end of the year, which creates a playlet of your most-listened songs, albums, artists and podcasts from the last 12 months. It also generates facts and statistics about your habits within the Spotify app, which users can share with friends and family in messages apps, like WhatsApp, or social media platforms, like Twitter and Facebook.

“While you’ll have to wait a few more months for Wrapped and the songs and podcasts that soundtracked your 2021, Only You is all about celebrating how you listen,” the music service, which recently cranked-up prices for subscribers across the globe, announced. Here’s how the company describes the six possible themes for playlists generated by Only You… 1. Your Audio Birth Chart: It’s a musical meeting of cosmic proportions. Your Sun sign details the artist you listened to most over the last six months. Your Moon sign demonstrates an artist you listen to that best shows your emotional or vulnerable side. Your Rising sign brings it all together with an artist you’ve recently connected with. 2. Your Dream Dinner Party: Choose the three artists you’d invite to the dinner party of your dreams. Once you select the trio, Spotify will create a personalized Spotify Mix for each artist to set the mood of the meal. 3. Your Artist Pairs: This experience demonstrates unique audio pairings that you’ve listened to recently that show your range of listening interests. For example, who else would play some Greta Van Fleet right after jamming out to Olivia Rodrigo? 4. Your Song Year: When is the music you listen to from? This part of the experience shows how you’ve musically travelled through different time periods with music. 5. Your Time of Day: Early bird or night owl, discover the music and podcast content you listen to at certain times, whether early in the morning or late at night. 6. Your Genres/Topics: Finally, bring it all home with the combination of music and podcast genres that sets your listening apart.

Only You isn’t the only new playlist-generating feature launched by the hugely popular music streaming service. The second, dubbed Blend, is the first time Spotify has forayed into collaborative playlist creation. Currently in a public beta, Blend is designed to enable two friends to merge their musical tastes into one curated playlist made just for them, which Spotify hopes will make it “even easier for users to connect, discover, and share the music they love with one another.” Blend will be updated daily. Spotify subscribers only need to invite a single friend to blend with. Blend will grow with each user over time based on how their listening changes, Spotify says.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed