State pension: You could get an extra £358 monthly for hearing loss or other conditions

State Pension payments can provide a vital source of income for older people once they leave the workforce. The sum is paid out usually every four weeks into the bank, building society or credit union account of a person’s choice. The state pension sum can vary, however, depending on the National Insurance contributions someone has made throughout their lifetime.

The charity Age UK states around 40 percent of people over 50 in the UK have some form of hearing loss.

In older age, this can be as a result of wear and tear to cells within the ear, exposure to loud noise, or a hereditary condition.

Whatever the reason for hearing loss, it may be that it causes some level of difficulty for Britons in their day-to-day lives.

As a result, individuals may be able to benefit from an Attendance Allowance payment to offer support.