State pension: You could get an extra £358 monthly for hearing loss or other conditions

State Pension payments can provide a vital source of income for older people once they leave the workforce. The sum is paid out usually every four weeks into the bank, building society or credit union account of a person’s choice. The state pension sum can vary, however, depending on the National Insurance contributions someone has made throughout their lifetime.
The charity Age UK states around 40 percent of people over 50 in the UK have some form of hearing loss.
In older age, this can be as a result of wear and tear to cells within the ear, exposure to loud noise, or a hereditary condition.
Whatever the reason for hearing loss, it may be that it causes some level of difficulty for Britons in their day-to-day lives.
As a result, individuals may be able to benefit from an Attendance Allowance payment to offer support.
Attendance Allowance is currently paid out to Britons by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) at two separate rates.
How much a person will ultimately receive is based on the level of care and support they need due to their condition.
The lower rate of Attendance Allowance is currently set at £60.
This is for those who need frequent help or constant supervision during the day, or supervision at night.
However, there is a higher rate for more support, currently offering £89.60.
This rate helps those who need help or supervision throughout both day and night.
As Attendance Allowance is paid weekly, over a month, a person could receive up to £358 worth of support.
To be eligible to claim Attendance Allowance, Britons need to have reached state pension age, with the following circumstances applicable:
- A person has a physical disability (including sensory disability), a mental disability (including learning difficulties), or both
- A person’s condition is severe enough that they need help caring for themselves or someone to supervise them
- A person has needed that help for at least six months
People must be in Great Britain when they claim and have been so for at least two of the last three years.
They must also be “habitually resident” in the UK, Ireland, Isle of Man or Channel Islands.
Individuals can use the Attendance Allowance claim form – available through the Government’s website – in order to claim.
This can then be sent to Freepost DWP Attendance Allowance without a postcode or stamp for the claim to be processed.
