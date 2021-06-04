Tesco issues urgent food recall warning on ice cream, breadsticks and more – full list

Tesco has shared a food recall warning for a number of items sold in stores. This is because the products contain allergens not listed on the packaging.

Tesco Mini Breadsticks six pack, 120g (6x20g) Best before date: October 2021 Batch codes: U3032, U3033, U3041, U3042, U3043, U3051, U3052, U3053 Anyone who has purchased the product can return it to stores for a full refund. itsu vegetable fusion gyoza The food, found in the frozen aisle, is also sold in Morrisons and those who have bought it are urged to return the item.

The product contained crustaceans, molluscs and fish and may contain egg which have all been missed off some labels. The packs being recalled are 300 grams with the best before date of April 11, 2022. No other itsu products are known to be affected. “If you have an allergy or intolerance to crustaceans, molluscs, fish, or egg, or are vegetarian or vegan, do not eat the affected product,” a statement said. “Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”

Twister Peek-A-Blue ice lollies All batches of the ice lollies are being recalled as they could pose a safety risk to those with a milk allergy. The product is also sold in Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s. “Wall’s is recalling all batches of Twister Peek-a-Blue ice lollies (five multipack and single-serve) due to the possibility of higher than expected cross contamination levels of milk,” Tesco stated. “This is a potential safety risk to people with a milk allergy. “If you have a milk allergy, don’t eat this product. Instead, please return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.” Food recall warnings are issued when a problem is spotted with a products. This can be linked to health, safety or allergy fears.

