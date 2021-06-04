This Week on Xbox: June 4, 2021

We know you’re busy and might miss out on all the exciting things we’re talking about on Xbox Wire every week. If you’ve got a few minutes, we can help remedy that. We’ve pared down the past week’s news into one easy-to-digest article for all things Xbox! Or, if you’d rather watch than read, you can feast your eyes on our weekly video show above. Come back every Friday to find out what’s happening This Week on Xbox!

Celebrate Pride and LGBTQIA+ Players and Creators with Xbox

This Pride, LGBTQIA+ communities at Microsoft invite everyone to join us in our call for justice and equity. By working together, we can make an impact and bring about change for all. Gaming is a big part of the lives of many LGBTQIA+ players and it’s important that we celebrate everyone who plays. At Xbox, we are committed to… Read more

Super Animal Royale (Game Preview) is Now Available for Xbox One

The park is officially open! Super Animal Royale (Game Preview) invites you to pick an animal, grab an umbrella, hop off the back of a giant eagle, and sail down into the abandoned Super Animal World safari park for a fast-paced, frenetic dose of 64-player combat. The Xbox One version features cross play matchmaking and… Read more

Free Play Days – Warhammer 40K: Inquisitor – Martyr, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus

Celebrate the Warhammer Skulls Festival with amazing titles in this weekend’s Free Play Days. Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from… Read more

Take Aim with Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Incoming message from Control: Raven, please prepare for immediate mission deployment. Yes, it’s finally time to take aim with new modern warfare shooter, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, launching today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The latest entry in the best-selling first-person sniping franchise, this eagerly awaited sequel… Read more

Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: Backbone, For Honor, Darkest Dungeon, and More

A new month full of gaming is upon June is now upon us, and I know you’re as excited as I am for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase coming up on June 13. I don’t have anything to tease, but I’m looking forward to having you join us for the show and the digital experience! In the meantime, we have a new batch of Xbox Game Pass… Read more

Behold the Fury of Mehurnes Dagon in TESO: Blackwood’s New Cinematic Trailer

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood arrives June 8 for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, with an Xbox Series X|S Optimized update landing on June 15, bringing a new zone to explore, new companions to recruit, and a Daedric plot to unravel in an adventure that will take you to the nightmare realms of Oblivion… Read more

No Man’s Sky: Prisms Update Now Live

It has been a joy to watch Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass members jump into the new adventures offered up in our recent Expeditions update to No Man’s Sky, starting afresh on the same planet as everyone else and embarking on a new journey to claim limited-time rewards like the Golden Vector Ship and… Read more

Tools Up! Garden Party – Episode 2: Tunnel Vision Now Available

The Tools Up! Garden Party DLC is back with its next installment, Episode 2: Tunnel Vision. We’re moving on up through the tree house from the flowery levels of spring to 15 new sizzling summer levels where you’ll face a new extremely messy underground opponent – The Hole Mole. In addition, Episode 2 brings new tools… Read more

Blast Some Heavy Metal in MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries with Xbox Game Pass

MechWarrior has returned to the Xbox platform better than ever and we’re so excited that fans and new players can check out the latest adventure in the BattleTech universe! Why better than ever? Well, we spent nearly one year of development time to implement over 30 major updates to the base game based directly on… Read more

The Necromunda: Hired Gun Tips for Long Life and Healthy Living

It’s the grim darkness of the far future. Life is hard. We could all use some advice on getting through the day. We’re here to help. Necromunda: Hired Gun – available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S — is a fast-paced, action-packed FPS made by our small passionate team at Streum On Studio where you’ll dive into the… Read more

Warhammer Skulls Showcase Recap

The annual festival of all things Warhammer video games is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. Our showcase this year was full of world premieres, game announcements, and new content for your favourite Warhammer video games – oh, and a few deals too with up to 75% off savings over on Xbox Store and Windows PC Store… Read more

Warhammer Skulls Festival Starts June 3

Announcing Warhammer Skulls, the annual festival of all things Warhammer video gaming, coming to Xbox and Windows PC for the first time this Thursday and running for 7 days! To kick off the launch, there will be a special Xbox specific Warhammer Skulls Showcase live streamed to Xbox’s Twitch and YouTube on June 3… Read more

Next Week on Xbox: June 7 to 11

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! Here we cover all the new games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC as well as upcoming Xbox Game Pass and soon-to-be released [email protected] titles! Get more details on the games below and click their profiles for pre-order details when available (release dates are subject… Read more