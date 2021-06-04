Want More Cool Mini Game Systems? Say Hello To The Taito EGRET II Mini

If you like retro, arcades and awesome re-releases / re-imaginings, take a seat and a deep breath. Then click on the video above and behold the Taito EGRET II Mini. Soak it in, we’ll wait…

In terms of cool factor, it has it. As you can see in the video it has a screen that you rotate from landscape to portrait, which should be fantastic for games in TATE. You’ll also be able to switch the joystick from 8- to 4-direction, to match the game you’re playing. In terms of games it’ll have 40 built in, with another 10 that’ll be sold in an expansion pack with a trackball controller; there’s an SD slot, too, in which you’ll be able to run other games that you purchase.

This is a Mini and modernised iteration of the original EGRET II, which was a rather neat full-size cabinet released back in 1996. In terms of combining nostalgia with style, it looks very tempting to us.

This’ll be primarily released in Japan, of course, so most will need to resort to importing. Pre-orders are starting today at 18,678 yen (approx $ 170USD), though it won’t release until 2nd March 2022. We’ve included Amazon Japan links below for those interested.

As you can see on the Amazon Japan pages below there are various add-on controllers should you want to jump into local multiplayer on the system.

So, are you tempted? (Hat tip to Toy_Link for the heads up!)

